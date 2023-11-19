Rosalynn Carter, who as first lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president's spouse, died Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96, according to the Carter Center.

Throughout her life, the former first lady was an advocate for various causes, including human rights, mental health, early childhood immunization and conflict resolution.

The Carters were married in 1946. The former president, reflecting on his accomplishments in 2015, said, "The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn."