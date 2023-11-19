Rosalynn Carter, who as first lady worked tirelessly on behalf of mental health reform and professionalized the role of the president's spouse, died Sunday, November 19, at the age of 96, according to the Carter Center.

Throughout her life, the former first lady was an advocate for various causes, including human rights, mental health, early childhood immunization and conflict resolution.

The Carters were married in 1946. The former president, reflecting on his accomplishments in 2015, said, "The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn."

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were married on July 7, 1946. Both were born and raised in Plains, Georgia.
Jimmy Carter, then a Georgia state senator, hugs his wife at his campaign headquarters in Atlanta in 1966.
Rosalynn works the phones for her husband's presidential campaign in May 1976.
The president holds his grandson Jason as he and Rosalynn watch their daughter, Amy, in July 1976. The Carters also have three sons: Jeff, Chip and Jack. Jason is Jack's son.
The Carters embrace after receiving news that Jimmy had won the presidential election in November 1976.
Rosalynn is interviewed by Barbara Walters for a TV special that aired in December 1976.
The Carters hold Amy's hand as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue after the inauguration in January 1977. It was the first time in history that a president had not ridden toward the White House in a carriage or automobile to celebrate taking the oath of office.
The Carters dance during one of the inaugural balls in January 1977.
Rosalynn greets children during a trip to Brazil in June 1977.
As honorary chairwoman of the President's Commission on Mental Health, Rosalynn presents her husband with the commission's recommendations for sweeping reforms to mental health policy and programs in 1978. The report led to the Mental Health Systems Act of 1980. Rosalynn has been a driving force for mental health throughout her life.
The Carters relax on a riverboat in Dubuque, Iowa, in August 1979.
