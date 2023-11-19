Ron DeSantis 11.19 SOTU
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis is Trump too old to run. Hear his response
03:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Ron DeSantis 11.19 SOTU
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks DeSantis is Trump too old to run. Hear his response
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman trump split vpx 11 17