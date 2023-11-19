CNN —

Actor and singer Suki Waterhouse revealed that she is expecting her first child on Sunday during her performance at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City.

“I decided to wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on,” the “Daisy Jones & the Six” star said, going on to show off her belly while on stage, as seen in a video posted to social media from the concert.

As the audience cheered her on, she said with a laugh, “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse, 31, has been dating “Batman” and “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson, 37, for over five years, but the singer did not mention Pattinson while on stage on Sunday.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Waterhouse and Pattinson for comment.

(From left) Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the 2023 Met Gala in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The pair have been romantically linked since they were first spotted together in 2018 in London, and have since kept their relationship mostly private.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple just last year at the Dior fashion show in Egypt, nearly five years after their relationship began.

In February, Waterhouse opened up about Pattinson in an interview with The Times, saying she’s “shocked” to find herself “so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up (on my phone) or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” she said at the time, adding, “We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”