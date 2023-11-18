CNN —

A manhunt is underway after three women and a 13-year-old girl were killed and another teen was wounded in a series of shootings across multiple locations in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, police said.

Police investigating the shooting death of a woman around 9:20 p.m. CT on Howard Drive connected the killing to two other fatal shootings that “involve the same suspect,” police said.

The suspect, identified as Mavis Christian Jr., 52, is “armed and extremely dangerous,” police said.

The Memphis Police Department released this image of Mavis Christian Jr. on Saturday. Memphis Police Department

“Preliminary information indicates this was a Domestic Violence incident, and the suspect is a known relative who fled each scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu bearing TN Tag #390-BHTM in an unknown direction,” police said.

One of the shootings, on Fieldlark Drive, killed a woman and 13-year-old girl, and left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition, Memphis Police Department spokesman Christopher Williams said. The other shooting, nearly 13 miles away on Warrington Road, left another woman dead, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victims or provided information on how they’re related to the suspect.

Memphis police said local, state and federal agencies are involved in the manhunt for Christian Jr.

“If you see him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.