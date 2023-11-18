A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

A judge in Colorado confirmed the feeling of many Americans when she ruled Friday, after hearing a week’s worth of evidence, that by inciting the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, President Donald Trump engaged in insurrection against the country.

But Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace said that the “insurrectionist ban” in the Civil War-era 14th Amendment, which says American officials who take an oath to support the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection,” does not apply to presidents.

Expect appeals, potentially to the US Supreme Court, but Wallace’s is the third court to allow Trump to remain on the state’s 2024 primary ballot after judges in Minnesota and Michigan also rejected the insurrectionist ban argument.

The democratic reality of the American system is that much of the country, uninspired by the opposition, is perfectly willing to vote for a man who worked so hard to subvert a presidential election.

The next year is going to be a juggling act for the country, trying to keep up with both the pivotal presidential campaign and the many, many trials featuring the Republican front-runner, his personal actions, his officials actions, his incitement of the January 6 rioters and his overt attempt to overturn the election he lost.

This past week was a busy one in the courts, and not just in Colorado.

Trump’s many trials

Trump wants cameras in federal election interference trial - Trump recently officially asked Judge Tanya Chutkan – the federal judge in Washington, DC, who is overseeing the election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith – to allow cameras to televise the proceedings.

Smith has argued against televising the trial, saying Trump would only use it as a media spectacle. It would be nontraditional, to say the least, for Chutkan to sidestep the official rules and allow cameras in the federal court.

“Let’s let the public decide because I want cameras in every inch of that courthouse,” Trump said at his recent New Hampshire rally. Chutkan on Friday denied Trump’s request to scrub mentions of the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol from the indictment against him.

In addition to demanding cameras in the court, Trump also fought a gag order Chutkan placed on him. The gag order has been paused during an appeal. His lawyers argued in a court filing that the trial for interfering in the 2020 election is a form of election interference.

“The district court had no business inserting itself into the Presidential election,” the Trump attorneys told the Washington, DC, Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing.

Prosecutors in Georgia asked for August 5 trial date, expect trial to drag past Election Day - The federal election interference trial is set to begin in March, around the time most primary voters take part in Super Tuesday. It could still conceivably conclude before Election Day. But the election interference trial in Georgia could theoretically be ongoing after Trump is sworn in as president should he win the Republican primary and then the election.

“I believe in that case there will be a trial. I believe the trial will take many months,” Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Washington Post, days before requesting the August start date. “And I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025.”

The final decision on timing is up to the judge in the case. But Willis has said the election should not interfere with the justice system.

“It would be a really sad day if when you’re under investigation for this shoplifting charge you could go run for city council and then the investigation would stop,” Willis said. “That’s foolishness, and it’s foolishness at any level.”

Leaked video in Georgia - A separate issue in the Georgia case is that video of multiple defendants – who pleaded guilty – discussing facts of the case with prosecutors was leaked and published by news organizations. The video was part of discovery materials available to both prosecutors and Trump’s defense team.

The leaked video, according to CNN’s report, included some new details shared by former Trump attorneys who recently pleaded guilty, including Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis. The Fulton County district attorney’s office filed an emergency motion for a protective order in an attempt to prevent other material from becoming public.

Classified documents trial still set for May - Immediately on the heels of the federal election interference trial in the spring, Trump’s federal trial in Florida for mishandling classified documents is still on schedule for May.

That trial is being overseen by a Trump-appointed judge who, according to CNN’s Katelyn Polantz, has at times seemed sympathetic to Trump’s calls for a delay. However, Judge Aileen Cannon has stayed firm on the May date for now and recently said she will revisit the timing issue in early March.

Civil fraud trial – An appeals court judge in New York temporarily lifted the gag order placed on Trump during his ongoing civil fraud trial in Manhattan. Trump almost immediately began posting about the judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, and Engoron’s professional clerk, around whom Trump has spun a conspiracy theory, saying she was “