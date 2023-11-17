Host Charissa Thompson apologizes after saying she fabricated NFL sideline reports; faces mounting criticism

By Ben Church, CNN
3 minute read
Published 12:34 PM EST, Fri November 17, 2023
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Charissa Thompson on set of the Amazon Prime TNF pregame show prior to an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Charissa Thompson made the controversial comments during a podcast appearance.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Charissa Thompson, a Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video “Thursday Night Football” host, has apologized after saying she used to make up reports when working as an NFL sideline reporter earlier in her career.

Speaking on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, which was released on Wednesday, Thompson admitted to fabricating reports. Sideline reporters relay information they have received from players and coaches throughout NFL games to provide additional color for broadcasts.

“I haven’t been fired for saying it, but I’ll say it again, I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at half-time or it was too late and I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up,’” Thompson told the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“No coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field,’” added Thompson, who started work as an NFL sideline reporter for Fox Sports during the late 2000s.

“Like, they’re not gonna correct me on that. I’m like, it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

