CNN —

Following months of a halt to Hollywood production due to contract negotiations and strikes, Netflix has canceled a number of shows.

“Shadow and Bone,” a fan-favorite fantasy series, is among them. Also canceled are the comedy “Glamorous” and the sitcom “Agent Elvis.”

Leigh Bardugo, the author on whose book the “Shadow and Bone” series is based on, took to Instagram to tell supporters she was “heartbroken” about the show’s cancelation after three seasons.

“The news hit me hard,” Bardugo wrote. “I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy. Now, I’m going to have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next.”

Some viewers expressed their own disappointment to the cancelations, with one commenting on social media, “I hope another streaming service or network picks these projects up.”