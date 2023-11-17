CNN —

A settlement was reached Friday between singer Cassie Ventura and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs after Ventura accused him in a federal lawsuit of rape and years of abuse, according to statements from both sides.

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Ventura, who previously dated Combs, filed a lawsuit on Thursday accusing Combs of raping her and subjecting her to years of repeated physical and other abuse.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support,” Ventura said in a statement obtained by CNN.

This story is developing and will be updated.