Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may now be better known for her role in the British royal family than for any character she played during her career as an actress, but on Thursday she reminisced about her time in Hollywood and about the success that her show “Suits” still enjoys.

“Isn’t that wild?” she commented to Variety at the magazine’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles, as she struggled to explain the show’s continued roaring success – it accumulated 1.06 billion minutes of streaming during one week this October, according to Nielsen, more than four years after its final episode aired.

Meghan portrayed Rachel Zane on "Suits," pictured here with co-star Patrick J. Adams Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

“It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time,” she said. “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

She portrayed the paralegal and then attorney Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the long-running USA Network series, exiting the show shortly before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

After moving from Britain to the United States in 2020 and their acrimonious split from the royal family, Harry and Meghan inked multiple deals to produce content with several of the world’s biggest streaming services, including a multi-year agreement with Netflix and another with Spotify, which ended in June 2023.

Meghan said the couple are continuing to produce content, though they aren’t able to announce specific projects yet.

“We have so many exciting things on the slate,” she said. “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

She added that the couple are hoping to create “things that make people feel - I was going to say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that - things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community.”