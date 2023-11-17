CNN —

Apple TV+ is giving us all something else to be grateful for in honor of the 50th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

The streaming service has announced that the beloved holiday classic will be available to stream for free on Apple TV+ on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

“In the iconic Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother,” according to a press release from the streamer. “Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.”

The Emmy-winning holiday special featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang originally aired on CBS on November 20, 1973.

It followed previous holiday specials after “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which first aired in 1965 and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” in 1966.

“Peanuts” was a popular syndicated comic strip written and illustrated by Charles M. Schulz. It ran from 1950 to 2000 after which time previous strips were republished.

Schulz died in 2000 at the age of 77.