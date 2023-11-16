CNN —

A judge declared a mistrial on Thursday in the civil rights trial of Brett Hankison, the former Louisville Metro Police Department detective federally charged in connection with the fatal March 2020 shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, after the jury reported it was deadlocked, The Courier Journal reported.

The paper reported the judge declared the mistrial after jurors informed the court they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

It’s unclear if federal prosecutors will retry Hankison.

Prosecutors alleged Hankison used unjustified force the night Taylor was killed and violated her civil rights and those of her boyfriend and next-door neighbors.

Hankison denied the charges, two federal counts of deprivation of rights under color of law: one count for Taylor and one count for three of her neighbors.

The charges stem from the botched raid in which Louisville Metro Police officers fatally shot Taylor, an emergency room technician, shortly after midnight on March 13, 2020.

According to the federal indictment, Hankison fired multiple shots into Taylor’s home, some of which traveled through a wall she shared with her neighbors, when there was “no longer a lawful objective justifying the use of deadly force.”

That summer, Taylor’s death, along with the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery sparked fiery protests and a worldwide reckoning with police violence and racial inequality.

Taylor was in her home with her boyfriend, while a woman, a man and a 3-year-old boy were in the apartment next door at the time of the incident, according to court documents.

CNN has reached out to attorneys and court officials to confirm details of the court proceedings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.