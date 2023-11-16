Sub-Saharan Africa just hit 100 World Heritage Sites. UNESCO says that’s not enough
November 16, 2023
For the first time, UNESCO has recognized over 100 World Heritage Sites in sub-Saharan Africa. Scroll through the gallery to see 20 must-visit heritage sites across the whole continent.
Meroe Pyramids, Sudan -- Situated between the Nile and Atbara rivers in Sudan, the Island of Meroe archaeological site offers a glimpse into what was the crown jewel of the ancient Kingdom of Kush. Part of the site consists of several pyramids which have withstood millennia. These ancient structures sit along what was a major trade route between Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images
Le Morne Cultural Landscape, Mauritius -- Designated a World Heritage Site in 2008, Le Morne Cultural Landscape shows off both natural and historical beauty. Situated in the southwest of the island of Mauritius, and including the Le Morne Barbant mountain, this heritage site was home to a fortress used to shelter escaped slaves slaves who originated from mainland Africa and south Asia.
Shutterstock
Leptis Magna, Libya -- The North African coast is littered with ancient Roman ruins, one of which is the archaeological site of Leptis Magna, Libya. The centerpiece of these ruins is the amphitheater constructed around 56 CE. The city, originally founded by Phoenicians in the 7th century BC, was largely preserved by sand until the early 1900s.
Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images
Kilimanjaro National Park, Tanzania -- Mount Kilimanjaro and its surrounding landscape make up the national park which became a UNESCO site in 1987. The area is home to an abundance of wildlife, from leopards to flamingos, which have come under threat due to climate change.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Laureus
Ancient Thebes, Egypt -- The Temple of Amun-Re, named after the ancient Egyptian god of sun and air, is part of the Ancient Thebes Necropolis site in Luxor. This temple is part of the wider Karnak complex and shows of classical Egyptian architecture. It remains as one of the largest religious complexes in the world.