The House Ethics Committee released a scathing report Thursday about embattled New York Rep. George Santos, finding evidence he broke federal laws, stole from his campaign and delivered a “constant series of lies” to voters and donors on his way to winning a US House seat.

The 56-page report into his troubled tenure immediately triggered fresh calls to expel the freshman Republican from Congress and prompted the often-defiant Santos to declare that he would not seek reelection next year.

The findings from an investigative subcommittee of the House Ethics Committee range from evidence that campaign funds were used to pay for Botox and leisure travel to signs that Santos was deeply involved in filing false reports to federal regulators that masked the true state of his finances and that of his campaign.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the report concluded.

The committee also concluded that sexual harassment claims brought against Santos by someone who was seeking employment in his congressional office could not substantiated.

But the panel referred its findings about his campaign finances and other activity to the US Justice Department, concluding Santos’ conduct was “beneath the dignity of the office” and has “brought severe discredit upon the House.”

Here’s a look at some of the key takeaways from the report:

Report describes use of campaign funds for personal travel and cosmetics

The report provided extensive evidence that Santos used campaign funds for lavish personal use.

Santos racked up significant travel expenses for flights, hotels, Ubers and meals that do not appear to have any political or campaign purpose.

While one witness told the ethics panel there were only two trips taken during the campaign to Washington, DC, and Florida, additional witnesses described Santos’ travel as much more frequent.

One witness said Santos traveled “once per month,” and another testified they were “worried about the look of the campaign spending all this money on … all these dinners and travel outside of the district.”

Another staffer who witnessed Santos use campaign funds for meals and Ubers described Santos as “a high roller,” but said they did not have concerns about the spending.

In December 2021, Santos put taxi and hotel charges from Las Vegas on the campaign credit card, even though that was a time when he told his campaign staff he was on his honeymoon and there were no campaign events on his calendar.

A Federal Election Commission report listed a July 7, 2022, $3,332.81 Airbnb expenditure as “Hotel stay,” when the campaign’s calendar revealed Santos was “off at [the] Hampton’s for the weekend.”

Santos also spent $2,281.52 at resorts in Atlantic City from July 23 to July 24, 2022, a day when his calendar revealed he had one event at 8pm on the 24th entitled “NRCC Candidate.”

One former Santos staffer told the Ethics panel he did not recall “any sort of fundraising or campaign things in Atlantic City,” but said Santos told him he enjoyed visiting casinos to play roulette, often with his husband.

Additionally, spa and cosmetic services did not appear to have a campaign purpose.

Examples in the report include:

• $1,400 at Virtual Skin Spa in Jericho, New York, in July 2022

• $225 at CityMD in Huntington, New York, on August 27, 2022

• $1,500 purchase on the campaign debit card in 2020 was made at Mirza Aesthetics, which was not reported to the FEC and was noted as “Botox” in expense spreadsheets

• $1,400 charge at Virtual Skin Spa was a campaign debit card purchase that was also described as “Botox” in the spreadsheets

• An unreported PayPal payment of $1,029.30 to an esthetician associated with a spa in Rhinebeck, New York.

• $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes

• Smaller purchases at Only Fans, Sephora, meals, and parking.

Report outlines long list of lies

A vulnerability report commissioned by his campaign during the 2022 election cycle – and included in the ethics report released Thursday – chronicles his lies about his education and his employment history and details multiple eviction notices and civil judgments.

These reports, typically created to show what opposition research can be dug up on a candidate, runs some 137 pages long.

Topping the vulnerability report are Santos’ lies about his education – that he graduated with