CNN —

Nevada’s attorney general is investigating individuals who acted as fake electors in the state following the 2020 election, a source close to the investigation told CNN.

As part of the plot, six Republicans signed false Electoral College certificates in December 2020 for then-President Donald Trump, who lost the state to Joe Biden – a scheme that spanned several other states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Mexico.

Attorney General Aaron Ford’s office declined to comment. Politico first reported the Nevada Democrat’s investigation.

Some of the fake electors in Nevada were provided limited immunity in exchange for federal grand jury testimony in the investigation into Trump and others that prompted charges against the former president in Washington, DC. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Those electors had declined to answer questions in other settings, such as before the House select committee that investigated January 6, 2021, citing their Fifth Amendment protections.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged multiple individuals involved in the plot to put forth fake electors in that state, along with Trump. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in July charged more than a dozen individuals who acted as fake electors. And Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has launched an investigation into the fake elector scheme there.