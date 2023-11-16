Santos Raju INTV vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Santos' plan is if he gets expelled from Congress
01:23 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Santos Raju INTV vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Santos' plan is if he gets expelled from Congress
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers' rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. With tensions soaring over issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade, the leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to hold at least three hours of talks at the Filoli country estate on the city's outskirts. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail DNC protest 11 16 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wray higgins split 1116
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MULLIN