CNN —

Ke Huy Quan wants to feel the force of “Star Wars.”

“I was able to connect with my ‘Indiana Jones’ family during the award season. And, as you know, Kathleen Kennedy was the producer,” Quan recently told Collider. “And she’s the head of Lucasfilm now. I did go up to her and I said, ‘Kathy, I would love to join the ‘Star Wars’ family.’”

He continued: “I was shameless when I saw Kathy. I went up to give her a big hug. And I said, ‘Kathy, Kathy, please put me in the ‘Star Wars’ universe!’”

Quan plays Ouroboros in the second season of the Disney+ and Marvel series, “Loki.” He won an Academy Award in March for his performance in “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.”

Quan was a child actor who made his debut in 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Regardless of whether or not his wish to expand is presence in the Disney realm of franchises comes to pass, Quan said he’s incredibly grateful for his career thus far.

“Honestly, I’ve been very lucky,” he added. “I’ve been very lucky.”