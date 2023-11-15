CNN —

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Academy Awards again, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) – the body that puts on the Oscars – announced on Wednesday.

This will be the late night host’s fourth time at the helm of the prestigious cinematic awards, previously serving as the host of the most recent ceremony back in March, as well as in 2017 and 2018.

AMPAS announced the news in an emailed press release, which also shared that Molly McNearney is returning for a second consecutive year to serve as an executive producer for the show. McNearney is Kimmel’s wife.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in the announcement. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel joked in the release.

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024.