Nigerian American photographer Oliver D. Akinfeleye, known professionally as DrDrummerD, was born and raised in New York and began documenting Afrobeats in the US in 2017 as the music genre took the world by storm. Pictured: Nigerian artist Wizkid looks out at the crowd at one of three nights at the O2 Arena, London in November 2021.
Burna Boy hypes up the crowd. Akinfeleye was at the venue now called Palladium Times Square in 2017 when the Nigerian Afrobeats superstar had his first concert in New York. "He's always had the same energy on stage. It was definitely electrifying," said the photographer. Akinfeleye has continued to document the musician as his profile has risen stateside.
Burna Boy and Wizkid unite on stage at the O2 Arena in London, 2021. The artists are arguably the largest Afrobeats musicians, migrating from arena to stadium tours in recent years.
Davido at Capital One Arena, Washington DC, July 2023. The American Nigerian artist released "Timeless," his first album in three years earlier in 2023, and returned to live performance after the tragic loss of his son in 2022. "Nigerian music -- African music -- is there to make people feel good no matter what," Akinfeleye said. "That energy is so normal to us: having joy from nothing."
Akinfeleye says he's cultivated a close relationship with a number of Afrobeats artists, particularly Wizkid (pictured in Puerto Rico, 2022). Wizkid, who will be the focus of the photographer's upcoming photobook "Eagle Eye," allowed Akinfeleye into his inner circle on tour. "Wiz is a very private person," the photographer said, "(there's) not a lot of people around him."
Davido back on stage this summer. Akinfeleye says Afrobeats concerts are all about joy. "That's a joy I want the world to see," he said. "I want my imagery to convey that feeling."
Tems at The Novo, Los Angeles, October 2021. The Nigerian artist has had a string of hits, high-profile collaborations with Wizkid and Drake, and won a Grammy for Best Rap Song for "Wait For U" in 2023. Akinfeleye says shooting in black and white is his preferred format. "(It) amplifies the soul," he explained.
Wizkid on stage with Chris Brown in 2021. Afrobeat's crossover with rap, hip hop and grime in North America and Europe has put the genre in front of new audiences. But Akinfeleye says the size of the African diaspora offers a huge audience the world over.