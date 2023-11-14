Patrick Mahomes confirms he’s worn the same pair of underwear every game day for entire NFL career

CNN —

There are a lot of sporting superstitions involving clothing. Tiger Woods is well known for wearing red shirts on the final day of golf tournaments, while Michael Jordan is said to have worn a lucky pair of blue basketball shorts from his University of North Carolina days under his Chicago Bulls uniform.

Apparently, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes is no exception – the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has admitted to wearing the same pair of red underwear on game days across his whole professional football career.

Earlier this year, former Chiefs player Chad Henne, who served as the backup to Mahomes from 2018 to 2023, discussed the two-time Most Valuable Player’s off-the-field activities with ESPN and let this curious story slip.

“Sunday, it’s the same pair [of underwear],” Henne said in February. “This has to be a superstition and good luck charm, for sure.”

After a few months of speculation, Mahomes has finally confirmed the rumor in an appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning of the Denver Broncos’ 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said when asked about the superstition. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season.

“I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down, they’re not like these nasty (underwear), I clean them.”

Despite this attempt to allay any hygiene-related concerns, the 28-year-old then conceded that he only washes the underpants when the team loses, which is not all too often, given Kansas City’s recent success.

“I wash them every once in a while at least. I mean if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them, you know? I’ve just got to keep it rolling. As long as we’re winning,

I’ll keep the superstition going,” he added.

Mahomes is the reigning MVP and is coming off his second Super Bowl win. The Chiefs, who also count star tight end Travis Kelce among their ranks, are currently 7-2 and are seeking their third Vince Lombardi trophy in five years.