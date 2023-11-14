PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: André Benjamin of 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
André “3000” Benjamin is set to release his debut solo album, “New Blue Sun,” an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds.

Co-produced by Benjamin and multi-instrumentalist Carlos Niño, the album will feature instrument playing from Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Diego Gaeta, Jesse Peterson, and Mia Doi Todd.

According to a press release, the album is a “a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.”

“Over the past decade, André 3000 has lived without anchors, gently floating in a breeze. Blink and you might miss him: There he is in Japan, flashing a bright smile and a peace sign, his other hand holding a custom wooden flute,” the release states. “There he is again, this time in an airport terminal, playing a few spare notes to pass the time. Wait, is that André in SoHo with a latte? Casually walking around like he’s not who he is?”

It continues: “André isn’t BigFoot. He isn’t some mythical being living in the hills. He’s very much aware of his legend as an award-winning actor, one-half of the Grammy-winning rap duo OutKast, and master of the show-stopping guest verse.”

Benjamin called wind the “most essential element” of his new album, which features his own flute playing throughout.

“I’ve been interested in winds for a long time, so it was just a natural progression for me to go into flutes,” he said in a statement. “I just like messing with instruments and I gravitated mostly toward wind.”

“New Blue Sun” has some long-running songs with equally long-winded titles. The opening song is 12 minutes and titled, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a Rap Album But This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.”

The album drops November 17 via Epic Records.