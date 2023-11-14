Video Ad Feedback
Kenya's huge investment in wind power
00:57 - Source: CNN
Oil and Energy 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Kenya's huge investment in wind power
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
05:30
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Video Ad Feedback
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN