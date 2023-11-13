UNSPECIFIED, PENNSYLVANIA - In this handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, fugitive Danelo Cavalcante is taken into custody on September 13, 2023 by the Pennsylvania State Police in Pennsylvania. Cavalcante had been on the run since escaping from the Chester County Prison on August 31. He was captured in a wooded area about 15 miles north of the prison. (Photo by Pennsylvania State Police via Getty Images)
Danelo Cavalcante was taken into custody on September 13 after escaping from the Chester County Prison almost two weeks earlier.
Pennsylvania State Police/Getty Images/FILE
Danelo Cavalcante, the 34-year-old convicted murderer who led police on a nearly two-week manhunt after escaping a Pennsylvania prison, now faces 20 additional charges for crimes authorities say he committed during his escape.

The new charges, filed Monday by Pennsylvania State Police, include felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft and possession of a firearm.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release announcing the charges.

“These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” the release continues.

newly released affidavit of probable cause offered more details about the escape, which began when Cavalcante crab-walked, climbing sideways up the prison walls to escape on August 31. He was captured on September 13 in a wooded area about 20 miles north of the prison.

When Cavalcante was found, he had a backpack, sleeping bag, Eddie Bauer Shirt, silver paring knife, blue Gillette Razor and a stolen .22 caliber rifle, according to court documents.

The affidavit said the majority of those items were taken during a burglary from a nearby home belonging to Ryan Drummond.

The documents detail the alleged burglary and the moment prosecutors say Cavalcante stole a rifle from another home in the final days of the manhunt.

A Chester County man told police he was speaking on the phone while sitting in his garage with the doors open when “a shirtless Hispanic male appeared in the man-door entrance to the garage, reached in, grabbed his Ruger Rifle” and ran off, according to the affidavit.

The description he gave authorities matched that of Cavalcante, the affidavit says.

The man then fired “three, maybe four shots,” at the man with his pistol, the document says. Police later found discarded clothing near the home.

Cavalcante was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão, in 2021. Prosecutors say he stabbed her to death in front of her two young children. He is also facing felony escape charges.

A representative for the Chester County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment when reached by CNN.