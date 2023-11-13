CJ Stroud shines, Cowboys cruise, while things get worse in New England: Everything to know about NFL Week 10
By Sam Joseph, CNN
5 minute read
Published
10:01 AM EST, Mon November 13, 2023
Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball during the Colts' 10-6 victory over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 12.
Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network/Reuters
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed stiff arms Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers beat the Packers 23-19.
Joe Sargent/Getty Images
Rachaad White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the Buccaneers' 20-6 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown. The Cowboys beat the New York Giants 49-17.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs the ball during the Cardinals' 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was Murray's first game back in action after being injured late last season.
Mike Christy/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs recovers a fumble.
Chris O'Meara/AP
New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas evades Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.
Steve Luciano/AP
Noah Sewell, right, and Jaquan Brisker of the Chicago Bears celebrate during Bears' 16-13 Thursday Night Football win over the Carolina Panthers on November 9.
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs players warm up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 5. The Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs reaches for the pylon during the Vikings' 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Dobbs, who was acquired by the Vikings in a trade last week, threw for 158 yards with two touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook returns a fumble by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown.
Doug Benc/AP
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans drops back to pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stroud threw for 470 yards in the Texans' narrow 39-37 victory.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet catches a touchdown pass while defended by Tyrann Mathieu of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Bears 24-17.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones grimaces after being sacked during the Giants' 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
John Locher/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren evades Tre Avery of the Tennessee Titans on November 2. The Steelers beat the Titans 20-16.
Michael Owens/Getty Images
Detroit Lions fans cheer on a third down play during the Lions' 26-14 Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30.
Joe Robbins/AP
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian celebrates a second quarter interception in Denver on October 29. The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9.
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during the Titans' 28-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Levis threw four touchdowns during the game, his NFL debut.
George Walker IV/AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown makes a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. The Eagles beat the Commanders 38-31.
Alex Brandon/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss reaches for a one-yard touchdown run during the Colts' 38-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Michael Conroy/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after the Chiefs' loss to the Denver Broncos. Mahomes, who was set to make history with a win, threw two interceptions and no touchdowns.
Jack Dempsey/AP
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. runs past San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. The Bengals beat the 49ers 31-17.
Josie Lepe/AP
Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Bills' 24-18 Thursday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 26.
Rich Barnes/Getty Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, embraces Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the Patriots beat the Bills 29-25 on October 22. It was Belichick's 300th regular-season victory.
Michael Dwyer/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams drops a pass in the end zone. The Raiders lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears.