CNN —

The Israeli national soccer team on Sunday played its first match since the Israel-Hamas war started, losing 1-0 against Kosovo in a European Championship qualifying match.

During Israel’s national anthem before the match, some fans in attendance in Kosovo appeared to boo and whistle, according to videos circulating on social media.

CNN has contacted UEFA, the governing body of European football, and the Israeli Football Association for comment.

The match had originally been scheduled to take place on October 15 but was postponed following the outbreak of the war.

Milot Rashica’s powerful strike shortly before halftime gave Kosovo the victory in muddy, rainy conditions at the Pristina City Stadium.

The result means that Kosovo moves to 10 points in the Group I standings, one point behind Israel in third. The top two teams, currently Romania and Switzerland, will automatically qualify for next year’s European Championship in Germany.

Kosovo's players celebrate Milot Rashica's goal against Israel. Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images

Kosovo had a chance to extend its lead shortly after Rashica’s goal.

The Beşiktaş winger had a shot saved by Omri Glazer moments after his opener, and the goalkeeper also stepped up at the start of the second half to deny substitute Zymer Bytyqi.

Kosovo had 13 shots in total, seven of which were on target, but was unable to add another goal in the second period.

The defeat for Israel was compounded by Roy Revivo’s red card in added time after the defender received a second yellow for a challenge on Ermal Krasniqi.

“Our country is more important than football,” Israel coach Alon Hazan told reporters after the match, according to Reuters. “We cannot separate the war from us. But we have to play football and we want to represent our country very well.

“The chances [of reaching the European Championship finals] still exist. We are looking forward for the game against the Swiss, it will be very difficult. And we’ll see what is the situation with the condition of the players.”

Israel’s game against Switzerland on Wednesday is being played at the Pancho Aréna in Hungary.