Washington CNN —

A US Secret Service agent on President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden’s security detail shot at individuals attempting to break into a US government vehicle in Georgetown, CNN has learned.

“On Nov. 12 around 11:58 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

He added, “During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck. The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units” and that there was “no threat” to any of the Secret Service’s protectees.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that the agent involved was assigned to Naomi Biden’s detail. First lady Dr. Jill Biden’s office declined to comment on the matter.

The incident was first reported by the Associated Press.

Guglielmi said the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service. The DC Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to USSS.

The incident comes amid an uptick in crime in Washington, DC. Motor vehicle theft is up 98% over the past year, according to statistics from DC police.

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.