CNN —

Democratic Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, announced Monday that she will run for governor of Virginia in 2025, in lieu of seeking reelection to her frontline seat.

“The greatest honor of my life has been to represent Virginians in the U.S. House,” Spanberger said in a statement. “Today, I am proud to announce that I will be working hard to gain the support and trust of all Virginians to continue this service as the next Governor of Virginia.”

“As a former CIA case officer, former federal law enforcement officer, and current Member of Congress, I have always believed in the value of public service,” she said. “I look forward to serving the Seventh District through the end of this term and then pursuing the important work of bringing Virginia together to keep our Commonwealth strong.”

In a campaign video entitled “What Matters Most,” Spanberger referenced polarization in Washington, D.C., and the Commonwealth, touting her bipartisan work on veterans’ issues, focus on helping small businesses, helping families struggling with addiction and lowering prescription drug prices.

Spanberger also made the battle for reproductive choice a key element of her announcement and took a veiled shot at current Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s for his position on abortion restrictions.

Spanberger, a three term Democrat, represents Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, a key swing district in the battle for the control of the House next year.