Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg is speaking out about being let go from the group.

“I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after,” Weinberg wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by — and truly grateful for — the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home,” he added in the caption of a photo showing him on the drums. “This is not the ending to the journey I’d dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through — not by a long shot. But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that’s provided an equal amount of comfort.”

The group had announced that they had “parted ways” with Weinberg after a decade.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years,” the band wrote in a statement that is no longer available on their site or social media, but was widely reported. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg joined the band in 2013 following the departure of their Jordison, the band’s original drummer. He is the son of Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band.

CNN has reached out to Slipknot for comment.