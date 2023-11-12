Start your week smart: Gaza hospital crisis, government shutdown, NYC mayor, Iceland emergency, Veterans Day

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
6 minute read
Published 8:57 AM EST, Sun November 12, 2023
al shifa hospital vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli forces surround biggest Palestinian hospital
02:41 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

One way to get wary diners to try an exotic new dish is to tell them, “It tastes just like chicken!” Now, in a twist on the “which came first” question, one poultry producer has created a new snack mix that lets humans try food that’s similar to what its chickens eat..

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • Heavy fighting near Gaza’s largest hospital has left it in a “catastrophic situation,” with patients and staff trapped inside, ambulances unable to collect the wounded and life-support systems without electricity. Israel said it will help evacuate babies. Follow live updates.
    • House Republicans are pursuing a two-step plan for funding the government, sources told CNN, as Congress barrels toward another spending deadline Friday. Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the plan and said, “I wasn’t the architect of the mess we are in.”
    FBI agents seized the cell phones of New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising, a source told CNN. The seizure is a dramatic escalation of the federal probe into whether foreign money was funneled to his campaign.
    Iceland has declared a state of emergency, with police officials urging residents to evacuate the coastal town of Grindavík following an intense wave of earthquakes in the southwest of the country linked to a possible volcanic eruption.
    • President Joe Biden honored Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery, a site he described as a “sanctuary of sacrifice” during his deeply personal remarks. Biden talked about his late son, Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Donald Trump Jr. will be the first defense witness called in the civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization. The New York attorney general’s office rested its case last week and was denied a motion to limit certain expert witnesses from testifying for the defense. Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the Trump team can call all of its witnesses but said he would limit the experts’ testimony to relevant topics in line with his summary judgment decision, where he has already ruled the Trumps and their company are liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud.

    Tuesday
    The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release its latest reading of inflation with the Consumer Price Index for October. Its previous report in September showed gas prices and rents remaining high, while grocery price increases continued to ratchet down.

    King Charles III turns 75 years old. Of course, as any devotee of the Royal Family knows, His Majesty gets to celebrate his birthday not just once, but twice a year.

    Wednesday
    Closing arguments will begin in the 14th Amendment disqualification trial against Donald Trump in Colorado. Witness testimony in the case wrapped up earlier this month. Days later, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a similar attempt to block Trump from appearing on the state’s GOP primary ballot next year — but said the challengers can try again to block him from the general election ballot if he wins the Republican nomination. The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says US officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the Constitution doesn’t say how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since 1919, which is why many experts view these challenges as a long shot.

    President Biden is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the San Francisco Bay Area, senior US administration officials said, setting up a test of whether the two men can slow a downward spiral in US-China relations at a moment of heavy global turbulence.

    Friday
    The federal government is set to run out of money at midnight ET, which puts House Speaker Mike Johnson in the same difficult situation as his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted in unprecedented fashion more than a month ago. Johnson hopes his strategy will keep the government’s lights on without sparking a right-wing rebellion. Meanwhile, the White House Office of Management and Budget has already begun its initial communications with agencies on how to prepare for a possible government shutdown, a source familiar with the plans said.

    Saturday
    Hot dog! Happy 95th birthday, Mickey Mouse! The world’s most famous animated rodent made his big-screen debut when “Steamboat Willie” premiered on November 18, 1928, in New York’s Colony Theatre.

    One Thing: The rise of ‘Fire Weather’
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, journalist and author John Vaillant talks about how climate change is helping to alter the behavior of wildfires — and why most communities are still unprepared to fight them. Listen here.

    Photos of the week

    People attending an election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio, react after the passage of Issue 1, a ballot measure in Ohio regarding abortion rights, on Tuesday, November 7. This watch party was at the headquarters of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.
    People attending an election night watch party in Columbus, Ohio, react after the passage of Issue 1, a ballot measure in Ohio regarding abortion rights, on Tuesday, November 7. This watch party was at the headquarters of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.
    Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux
    This image of the spiral galaxy IC 342, nicknamed the Hidden Galaxy because it lies behind obscuring dust and gas, was among <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/07/world/euclid-telescope-first-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank">the first group of images captured by the Euclid telescope</a>, a powerful space telescope designed to create the most detailed 3D map of the "dark side" of the universe.
    This image of the spiral galaxy IC 342, nicknamed the Hidden Galaxy because it lies behind obscuring dust and gas, was among the first group of images captured by the Euclid telescope, a powerful space telescope designed to create the most detailed 3D map of the "dark side" of the universe.
    European Space Agency/Reuters
    Photojournalist Muhammad al-Alul, who works for the Turkish Anatolia Channel, carries the body of one of his children who was killed in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/05/middleeast/blast-at-al-maghazi-refugee-camp-in-central-gaza-kills-dozens/index.html" target="_blank">a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp</a> in central Gaza on Sunday, November 5. <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67326895" target="_blank" target="_blank">Al-Alul told the BBC</a> that he lost his wife and four of his five children in the blast, which Al-Aqsa hospital authorities said was caused by an Israeli airstrike. The Israeli military has not clarified whether it is responsible for the strike.
    Photojournalist Muhammad al-Alul, who works for the Turkish Anatolia Channel, carries the body of one of his children who was killed in a blast at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Sunday, November 5. Al-Alul told the BBC that he lost his wife and four of his five children in the blast, which Al-Aqsa hospital authorities said was caused by an Israeli airstrike. The Israeli military has not clarified whether it is responsible for the strike.
    Samar Abu Elouf/The New York Times/Redux
    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy's criticisms of her Ukraine war position during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/08/politics/takeaways-republican-debate/index.html" target="_blank">Republican presidential debate</a> in Miami on Wednesday, November 8. At center is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Perhaps the tensest moment of the debate was when Haley and Ramaswamy <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2023/11/09/nikki-haley-vivek-ramaswamy-digs-daughter-tiktok-republican-debate-vpx.cnn" target="_blank">clashed over an exchange about the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok</a>. Ramaswamy talked up his use of the app as a campaign tool while his rivals on stage pledged to bury it. He effectively called Haley a hypocrite because her daughter used it. Haley told Ramaswamy to "leave my daughter out of your voice" before dismissing him as "scum."
    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy's criticisms of her Ukraine war position during a Republican presidential debate in Miami on Wednesday, November 8. At center is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Perhaps the tensest moment of the debate was when Haley and Ramaswamy clashed over an exchange about the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok. Ramaswamy talked up his use of the app as a campaign tool while his rivals on stage pledged to bury it. He effectively called Haley a hypocrite because her daughter used it. Haley told Ramaswamy to "leave my daughter out of your voice" before dismissing him as "scum."
    Mike Segar/Reuters
    Homes are damaged in the Nepalese village of Chiuri after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/03/asia/nepal-earthquake-northwest-hnk-intl/index.html" target="_blank">an earthquake struck a remote part of the country</a> on Friday, November 3. More than 150 people were killed.
    Homes are damaged in the Nepalese village of Chiuri after an earthquake struck a remote part of the country on Friday, November 3. More than 150 people were killed.
    Prabin Ranabhat/AFP/Getty Images
    Spectators cheer on runners during the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/04/sport/new-york-city-marathon-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">New York City Marathon</a> on Sunday, November 5.
    Spectators cheer on runners during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.
    Adrienne Grunwald/The New York Times/Redux