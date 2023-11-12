CNN —

New York Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito will make his first career start in the NFL on Sunday, but there seems to be little chance of the success going to his head.

Once the game against the Dallas Cowboys is over and the bright lights of the NFL have been turned off, DeVito will return to his childhood home where he still lives with his mom and dad.

DeVito, a New Jersey native, called the decision to continue living with his parents a “no-brainer.”

“Everything that I need is there at the house,” the 25-year-old told ESPN. “The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position.

“There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family. I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there.

“My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me. Honestly, I don’t even know if I could find a place closer to here than where I live. It takes me 12 minutes to get here.”

DeVito was an undrafted free agent and started the season on the Giants’ practice squad, only being signed to the active roster last week when backup QB Tyrod Taylor suffered a rib injury.

Giants starting QB Daniel Jones is also currently on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

“That is the greatest. You know what, smart!” DeVito’s teammate Justin Pugh said of DeVito’s living situation, per ESPN. “Saving his money. Genius! That’s the one thing I’d say from a financial standpoint.

“Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you’re up on time, no distractions, unbelievable.”

DeVito will start his first game for the Giants on Sunday. Adam Hunger/AP

DeVito’s home cooked meals are proving to be a hit with his teammates, too, with ESPN reporting that wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson and Bryce Ford-Wheaton have all been round to visit the family home.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley said he told DeVito journey rise “could be a hell of a story.”

“Let’s make it a hell of a story,” Barkley added, according to ESPN. “Undrafted guy from Jersey. Lives in Jersey with his parents – I didn’t know that part.

“Gets to be starting quarterback for the New York Football Giants. The perfect story.”