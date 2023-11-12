WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: U.S. Capitol Police stand watch on the East Front at sunrise on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans voted Tuesday night to name Rep. Michael Johnson (R-LA) to be their new candidate for Speaker of the House, replacing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congress must pass a federal funding bill by the end of November 17 or the federal government will shut down.
Time is running out for Congress to pass a federal spending bill for fiscal year 2024. If lawmakers don’t act by the end of Friday, November 17, many federal government operations will grind to a halt. However, essential services and certain payments, including Social Security benefits, would continue.

A shutdown could disrupt the lives of many Americans, particularly federal employees, who would not be paid.

