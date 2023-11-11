The logo of the United States European Command (EUCOM) is seen at the headquarters on May 3, 2016 at the Patch Barracks in Stuttgart, southern Germany. - A ceremony took place at the barracks as US General Curtis Scaparrotti was introduced as Commander of the US European Command, taking over from US General Philip Breedlove. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)
The logo of the US European Command is seen at the headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
Marijan Murat/dpa/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

A US military aircraft crashed in a training accident in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, according to the US European Command, though there were few other details provided.

In a statement, European Command would not identify what type of aircraft went down or whether anyone was killed, and it’s not clear what the status of the crew is.

“Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the personnel involved at this time,” the statement said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. European Command stressed that the incident happened during a training exercise and was not related to Israel’s fighting in Gaza or the fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border.

“We can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity,” the statement said.

European Command said more information would be provided “as the situation develops.”