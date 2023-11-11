CNN —

It’s been 20 years since their “freaky” pairing, and all signs are pointing toward a highly anticipated redux for this beloved onscreen mother-daughter duo.

Jamie Lee Curtis shared a stunning selfie with her “Freaky Friday” costar Lindsay Lohan on her verified Instagram account on Friday, with a caption that hints a sequel is a strong possibility in the “near future.”

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” Curtis wrote next to the snap of the gorgeous pair. “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

The Oscar-winner tagged both Lohan and Disney at the end of her note.

Curtis was referring to her and Lohan’s 2003 Disney movie “Freaky Friday,” which tells the story of a mother and daughter who switch bodies and all the hilarity that ensues.

The film is itself a remake of a 1976 flick from the House of Mouse, which starred Jodie Foster as the daughter and Barbara Harris as the mom, and is based on the 1972 novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in 2003's "Freaky Friday." Walt Disney/Everett Collection

This isn’t the first time Curtis has teased a possible sequel to the popular remake.

In February, she shared a similar post on Instagram of herself with Lohan, writing “Freaky fingers crossed” in the caption.

Later that month, Curtis said at an awards event that the sequel is “going to happen,” adding the proviso, “without saying there’s anything officially happening.”

Then in May, the “Halloween” star confirmed that both she and Lohan are open to the project.

In the interim, Hollywood was saddled with twin writers’ and actors’ strikes, but it seems now that they’ve both come to an end, the actors are ready to gear up for a “Freaky Friday” re-team.

As for Lohan, she has been busy recreating the magic of her other beloved aughts-era movie – she and several costars like Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried have been appearing in new “Mean Girls”-themed Walmart ads.