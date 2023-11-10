Editor’s Note: Paul Rieckhoff is an independent political and national security analyst, frequent cable news guest, US Army infantry combat veteran, the host of Independent Americans, president of Righteous Media, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and the author of “Chasing Ghosts: Failures and Facades in Iraq, A Soldier’s Perspective.”

Veterans Day has been recognized as a federal holiday each November 11 since 1938, but it means little for most Americans beyond a day off from work.

Attendance at Veterans Day events is regrettably low—and declining rapidly. And so is the veterans’ population in America.

World War II’s “Greatest Generation” is almost entirely gone. And the Korean and Vietnam War generations are aging. Over the next 20 years, the overall population of veterans like me will drop dramatically from about 19 million people to roughly 13 million.

If, as they often say in politics, demographics is destiny, the social, economic and political power of veterans is about to fall off a cliff.

This population drop is now compounded by a lack of national focus on the military and veterans. At least 45 US service members have recently been wounded in at least 38 separate attacks by Iran-backed forces targeting American troops in Iraq and Syria. Most Americans haven’t even noticed.

The attention of the world is now focused on global conflicts in Ukraine and Israel – and America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan feel long gone. The unfortunate reality that veterans understand is that the overall power and importance of Veterans Day is fading fast.

At the same time, America continues to struggle to draw voters to the polls. Voter participation surged in 2022, but compared to most democracies in the world, our turnout is shamefully low. Voting in America hit 62% in 2020, according to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, but that’s still three points below the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of 65%–and significantly behind peer nations like Belgium (78%), South Korea (77%) and France (76%). We can and must do better.

Some of this is apathy. But some of it is simply a matter of logistics and convenience. Many Americans, especially those working more than one job, just can’t afford to take time away from work to vote. Even if they could, some employers won’t allow it. Millions of veterans are among those who are unable to go to the polls.

There is a bold and basic solution: combine Election Day and Veterans Day. Make the 11th day of the 11th month the day that galvanizes and inspires all Americans.

The ultimate way to truly support vets like me — and to honor all those who have died in combat — is to vote. There’s nothing more patriotic. Nothing more respectful. Nothing more American.

Generations of men and women in uniform have raised their right hands to serve America. We have sacrificed for America. We’ve lost our limbs and our friends. We’ve given everything. And now, we are willing to donate our national holiday to improve and strengthen our democracy and the future of our nation.

I am certain that many veterans would support the idea. And I strongly believe that once most civilians are aware of that, they will, too.

Veterans Day would mean more. And so would Election Day.

It’s not a new idea. It’s bounced around for decades in the veterans community and recently in the media from civilian voices including Harvard history professor Jill Lepore. But it’s never been pushed forward by veterans’ organizations, by veterans in Congress or by the president.

Now, we just need President Joe Biden (himself a Blue Star Dad) or a brave member of Congress – perhaps a fellow veteran – to create and lead passage of legislation to forever change history. And it would give every member of Congress an opportunity to vote with our veterans–and to strengthen our democracy.

There were 97 veterans elected to the 118th Congress in 2022, representing 36 states. While comprising a smaller contingency than in previous years, they are a diverse and inspiring group of leaders from both parties that I have called “The Camouflage Wave.” Now is the time for one member to write the legislation, identify co-sponsors, name the bill–perhaps after a World War II veteran like President George H. W. Bush–rally the support of the American people, drive media attention, and get it done by Veterans Day 2024.

It’s a simple, achievable, affordable, unifying and bi-partisan goal for Congress, one that can create historic change, truly support our veterans, and improve our democracy in a time when we need it most.