GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performing in March. Her album "Midnights" is eligible for Grammy consideration this year.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
CNN  — 

Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Friday morning.

Music’s biggest night could be a big night for Taylor Swift and SZA, widely considered likely nominees for album and record of the year nominations.

The announcement will kick off at 10:45 a.m. ET on the Recording Academy website and GRAMMY.com. Viewers can also tune in on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic and others will be among those participating in the livestream announcement.

The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.

The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RECORD OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW ARTIST

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

BEST RAP ALBUM

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK ALBUM

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE