Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be revealed on Friday morning.
Music’s biggest night could be a big night for Taylor Swift and SZA, widely considered likely nominees for album and record of the year nominations.
The announcement will kick off at 10:45 a.m. ET on the Recording Academy website and GRAMMY.com. Viewers can also tune in on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.
Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, “Weird Al” Yankovic and others will be among those participating in the livestream announcement.
The nominees in several top categories can be found below, with the full list of 94 categories here.
The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in Los Angeles.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST ROCK ALBUM
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE