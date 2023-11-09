Madrid CNN —

The former president of Spain’s Popular Party in Catalonia, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, was shot in the face in Madrid on Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for Spain’s Interior Ministry told CNN.

“He has been taken conscious to the hospital, whilst National Police agents are investigating the facts”, the spokesman added. The incident happened around 1.30pm local time.

Vidal-Quadras is one of the founder members of the far-right party Vox, currently the third largest force in the lower house of Spanish parliament.

Vox Party President Santiago Abascal told reporters on Thursday afternoon that “it’s too early to make conjectures but we don’t rule out any motive in what was an attack” referring to the incident.