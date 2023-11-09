Russia's Kamila Valieva competes in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 17, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kamila Valieva competes in the women's free skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images
The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is taking place at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the next two days, the latest chapter in a saga which has rumbled on since last year’s Winter Olympics.

Following the figure skating team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, it emerged that the then-15-year-old Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication which can boost endurance.

Nine empty boxes, which belong to members of the U.S. figure skating team who finished in second place last year in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, sit in a display case in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The figure skaters have not received their medals while a doping case involving a Russian skater plays out. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/AP

Valieva’s team, competing as the Russian Olympic Committee, had finished first ahead of the USA and Japan but no medals were subsequently awarded.

In December 2022, a Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) commission said that Valieva bore no “fault of negligence” for the transgression. The skater has also said that the drug was ingested accidentally.

However, RUSADA’s ruling has been appealed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU), and even a portion of the decision was appealed by RUSADA itself.

RUSADA has changed its stance and is now seeking a punishment that “may include or be limited to a reprimand” for Valieva, CAS announced in February.

The CAS hearing in Lausanne, Switzerland, adjourned in September after arbitrators asked for further documentation.

“The hearing will … resume on 9 and 10 November 2023 in Lausanne at which time the evidentiary proceedings will be completed and the Panel will hear the parties’ closing submission,” said CAS in September. “The Panel will then deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision.”

Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 11, 2022 prior the Figure Skating Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
However, a final ruling might not come for several months, according to sports analyst Christine Brennan.

The fact that athletes from the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics have still not been awarded their medals has been the subject of controversy.

In September, US skater Vincent Zhou said that the situation feels “surreal” given the “layers of complexity and absurdity” involved in the case.

“I don’t think any of us thought that it would take this long to resolve what was a seemingly black and white case, but here we are,” Zhou told CNN Sport’s Don Riddell. “And it still feels every bit as surreal as it did on day one.”

In September, CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb told CNN Sport that the judicial body cannot be blamed for the duration of Valieva’s case.