New York CNN —

Donald Trump Jr. will be the first defense witness to be called Monday, attorneys for the Trump family confirmed.

The lawyers representing former President Donald Trump, his adult sons, and their company will begin their defense on Monday. The New York Attorney General’s office rested its case on Wednesday and were denied a motion Thursday to limit certain expert witnesses from testifying for the defense.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the Trump team can call all of their witnesses explaining his decision, saying, “I don’t want a retrial of this case, I don’t want to be reversed.”

The judge said he will limit the experts’ testimony to relevant topics in line with his summary judgment decision, where he has already ruled the Trumps and their company are liable for “persistent and repeated” fraud. “If it’s clearly irrelevant, I’m just not going to allow it,” Engoron said.

Engoron recounted the “greatest hits” from his summary judgment in which he determined the valuations of several assets in Trump’s financial statements during various time periods were fraudulent.

The judge did not rule on the defense’s motion Thursday for a verdict to toss out the remaining six claims in the case but perhaps signaled his decision by ordering the parties to prepare to proceed Monday as usual.

The remaining six causes of action in the case include falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit the alleged fraud.

The defense also indicated they intend to call some of the bankers that were involved with issuing the loans that are cited in the lawsuit when they begin next week.