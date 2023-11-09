Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

November 10, 2023

Today on CNN10, Israel Defense Forces are targeting a vast underground network of tunnels in Gaza as residents continue to flee south despite dangers along the way. Then, Japanese scientists tackle a space waste problem by building satellites with a much more earth-friendly material. Finally, Coy meets basketball superstar Sabrina Ionescu to learn how she rose to the top of the WNBA.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. For more than 50 years, China has loaned giant pandas to US zoos. What is the political nickname of this program?

2. Which day of the week is reserved for federal elections in the United States?

3. What is another name for the northern lights?

4. Why has the Taj Mahal become more difficult to see in India?

5. In Wednesday’s episode, what natural force has shaped the Great Sphinx in Egypt according to one theory?

6. Name the largest fish in the world.

7. Featured this week on CNN 10, which country is racing the US to create a permanent outpost on the moon?

8. What is the name of the weather pattern that could bring heavy snow to the US this year?

9. Which basketball star holds the all-time 3-point contest record for points in a single round?

10. Japanese scientists say wooden satellites won’t decompose in space because space lacks what element?

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10