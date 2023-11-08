At least seven people are dead in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Zavala County, Texas. One of the vehicles is possibly tied to a human smuggling operation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS). The crash occurred Wednesday on US 57 near the town of Batesville. ìThe driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone,î TxDPS spokesman Chris Olivarez said in a social media post on X. According to Olivarez, the driver of the Honda drove head-on into a Chevy SUV causing that vehicle to burst into flames, killing the driver and its passenger. Both of the victims were from Georgia, Olivarez says. Additionally, ìfive passengers, including the suspected smuggler of the Honda, were killed. Troopers confirmed several of the deceased are from Honduras,î the spokesperson went on to say. The identities have not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Batesville is located 83 miles southwest of San Antonio.
At least seven people are dead in a fatal two-vehicle collision in Zavala County, Texas.
Texas Department of Public Safety
CNN  — 

At least seven people were killed in a collision in Zavala County, Texas, involving two vehicles – one possibly tied to a human smuggling operation that was fleeing law enforcement – according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Wednesday on US 57 near the town of Batesville, in southwest Texas, about 60 miles from the border with Mexico.

“The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala (County deputies) when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone,” public safety department spokesman Chris Olivarez said in a post on X.

First responders at the the scene where dozens of migrants were found dead in tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio.
First responders at the the scene where dozens of migrants were found dead in tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio.
Eric Gay/AP

Texas man pleads guilty in the smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead in a hot semitruck in San Antonio

The Honda hit a Chevrolet SUV head-on, causing the Chevy to burst into flames, killing the driver and a passenger. Both victims in the SUV were from Georgia, Olivarez wrote.

Additionally, “five passengers, including the suspected smuggler of the Honda, were killed. Troopers confirmed several of the deceased are from Honduras,” the spokesperson added.

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased. The investigation is ongoing.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.