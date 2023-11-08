CNN —

A suspect has been taken into custody in last month’s killing of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll, Detroit Police said Wednesday.

In a statement on X, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time.

“While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case…” the statement reads. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain … Investigators will be continuing their work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office until the conclusion of this investigation.”

White previously said no evidence has surfaced suggesting the killing was motivated by antisemitism.

Police did not identify the suspect in Woll’s killing. It’s unclear what charges the suspect may be facing.

Over two weeks ago during a news conference, White said police had “a number of people that give us interest” but were “just short of calling one of the people a suspect.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.