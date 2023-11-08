CNN —

Ten alleged Gambino crime family members and associates have been charged with racketeering conspiracy, extortion, witness retaliation and union-related crimes in a bid for control of New York’s carting and demolition industries, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 10 defendants were named in a 16-count indictment and were to be arraigned before a US magistrate in Brooklyn federal court later Wednesday.

The charges are part of a coordinated international operation in which Italian authorities also arrested six organized crime members and associates on mafia association and other criminal charges, according to the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

“As alleged, for years, the defendants committed violent extortions, assaults, arson, witness retaliation and other crimes in an attempt to dominate the New York carting and demolition industries,” US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The indictment alleges the defendants – who go by aliases such as ”Vinny Slick,” “Joe Brooklyn,” “Fifi,” and “Uncle Ciccio,” among others – “knowingly and intentionally conspire” to violate racketeering laws and are accused of other crimes like extortion, embezzlement, and wire fraud.