Alabama has scheduled the execution date for the first inmate in the nation who will be executed by nitrogen hypoxia, an alternative to lethal injection, the governor said.

Kenneth Eugene Smith’s execution by lethal injection was abruptly canceled in November 22 after the state was unable to properly set the IV line before the warrant for execution expired. He asked the state to be put to death by nitrogen gas rather than lethal injection after what he called a “botched” execution.

Smith’s execution is set to take place sometime between January 25 and January 26 of next year, according to a news release from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Death by nitrogen hypoxia deprives the brain and body of oxygen, so the inmate would die by suffocation, according to the death penalty information center, a non-profit that monitors, analyzes and disseminates information about capital punishment.

Alabama finalized the first-ever execution protocols for the new method in August after the Alabama legislature had approved the alternative method to lethal injection, the death penalty information center said.

Kenneth Eugene Smith. Alabama Department of Corrections

The US Supreme Court in May sided with Smith’s request to die by nitrogen gas when he is ultimately executed. The court’s action came after the justices divided 6-3 earlier in the term to allow Smith’s execution to go forward by lethal injection.

Smith was convicted for the 1988 murder, with an accomplice, of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett in a murder-for-hire plot. The two were hired by Sennett’s husband, who was involved in an affair and had taken out a large insurance policy on his wife, CNN previously reported.

Smith’s case was tried by a jury last November, leading to a 11-1 vote for a life sentence. That vote was overruled by a judge-imposed punishment of death. The death row inmate was tried for his crimes twice, both of which led to convictions, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.

In a statement to CNN on Wednesday, attorneys for Smith said they are “disappointed” the governor has “apparently” set an execution date for their client.

“…We will continue to pursue the enforcement of Mr. Smith’s rights through the judicial process,” the statement reads. “Like the eleven jurors who did not believe Mr. Smith should be executed, we remain hopeful that those who review this case will see that a second attempt to execute Mr. Smith – this time with an experimental, never-before-used method and with a protocol that has never been fully disclosed to him or his counsel – is unwarranted and unjust.”

Alabama has 165 inmates on death row, according to the state department of corrections.

The new development in Smith’s case comes after Alabama paused executions last fall and conducted a review of its execution process after problems with multiple lethal injections came into the national spotlight.

In late February, Ivey called for the state’s executions to resume after the review was completed. In her request to halt executions in Alabama last year, Ivey asked Marshall to withdraw the state’s only two pending motions to set execution dates for two death row inmates, which included Kenneth Smith, CNN reported.

