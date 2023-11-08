CNN —

The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an attempt to block Donald Trump from the state’s GOP primary ballot next year based on the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause” but said the challengers can try again to block him from the general election ballot if the former president wins the Republican nomination.

The 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War, says US officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” But the Constitution doesn’t say how to enforce the ban, and it has only been applied twice since 1919, which is why many experts view these challenges as a long shot.

The ruling is a victory for Trump, in terms of keeping his name on the ballot for the 2024 GOP primary, where he has a commanding lead, according to recent polling. However, the Minnesota justices didn’t go as far as Trump’s lawyers wanted, which was to keep him on the ballot for the primary and general.

“There is no state statute that prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office,” the high court wrote in a four-page ruling.

Therefore, the court dismissed the case, but said it wouldn’t stopping the challengers from “bringing a petition raising their claims as to the general election.”

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said the decision “is further validation of the Trump Campaign’s consistent argument that the 14th Amendment ballot challenges are nothing more than strategic, un-Constitutional attempts to interfere with the election.”

These lawsuits “should be summarily thrown out wherever they next arise,” Cheung said.

Similar anti-Trump challenges are still ongoing in Colorado and Michigan. The cases have been handled by left-leaning advocacy groups, but a bipartisan array of legal scholars and former jurists have endorsed their attempts to disqualify Trump from office.

The challengers – a bipartisan group of Minnesota voters – could pursue an appeal of Wednesday’s decision.

At oral arguments earlier this month, several of the justices appeared skeptical of removing Trump from the ballot. One justice said it might be prudent to exercise “judicial restraint,” while another nodded to the idea that the voters should probably be the ones who decide whether Trump returns to the presidency.

Regardless of the initial rulings in these cases, most experts anticipate appeals that go all the way to the US Supreme Court, which could settle the issue for the entire nation.

This story has been updated with additional developments.