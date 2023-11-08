CNN —

Scarlett Johansson has teamed with Feeding America to address food insecurity, an issue she has personal experience with.

“My family relied on public assistance to help provide meals for us,” Johansson states in a new public service announcement for the organization. “These meals fueled my involvement in theater and the arts as a child, which fostered my love for acting.”

“Food isn’t just fuel to live — it’s fuel to grow, she adds.

According to its site, Feeding America “is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.”

“We are a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries, and community-based organizations in the United States,” the site states. “We work to end hunger by providing food and support to millions of people.”

In a blog post for the organization, Johansson wrote that she and her brother were “normal kids” who went to public school and enjoyed the hot, free school lunches provided.

“Back then, I didn’t even think twice about the food we ate – I was just happy at school, learning, being a kid. Now, as an adult, I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for those meals,” she wrote. “My family relied on public assistance, and the meals I ate at school were part of the free school lunch program – which provides free breakfast and lunch to students from low-income families.”

Watch the PSA here.