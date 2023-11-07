CNN —

Kyle Richards grew visibly upset over her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky while on a panel at BravoCon.

Richards appeared at “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel to discuss the upcoming season, saying it was difficult to discuss her marriage on camera.

“I didn’t even know how to navigate it without a camera, so that was very difficult for me and my family and that’s what threw me off in the beginning,” she said.

She continued: “It was sort of new for me, what we were going through. Starting the show, even today, we’re still under the same roof and I didn’t know how to manage that. … I don’t have a very good poker face. So a lot of those things that happen with my husband, you can see I’m not thrilled or happy.”

Richards broke down in tears, calling the season “difficult.”

“I told the girls from the beginning I was having a hard time and I just had to figure it out myself,” she said.

She said she still considers Umansky family, and that they are trying to figure out their future.

“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and we have a very strong family unit,” she continued. “My three girls still live at home … He was busy doing ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so he wasn’t around as much, but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”

She ended her time by saying, “I just want to say, a lot of people think, ‘What are you doing? Just pull it together and fix everything.’ Obviously, that’s what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly. Anyway, I do appreciate all your support.”