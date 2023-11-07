Charlie Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Adelson, a Florida dentist on trial in a murder-for-hire case involving the 2014 slaying of his ex-brother-in-law, claims he was a victim of extortion by the killers. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)
Charles Adelson looks at jurors as his defense attorney presents closing arguments Monday, November 6, 2023, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Alicia Devine/Pool/Tallahassee Democrat/AP
CNN  — 

Charles Adelson, the man charged in connection with the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel, a renowned Florida State University Law School professor, was found guilty Monday in Tallahassee, Florida, of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation

The verdict followed seven days of testimony and three hours of deliberations.

Adelson, 47, mouthed the word “No” and slowly put his head down on the defense table after the first verdict was read: guilty of first-degree murder.

Adelson, a South Florida periodontist, will face a mandatory life sentence for the first-degree murder conviction. His sentencing date is set for December 12. Adelson was the third person tried in the murder of the FSU law professor and the fourth convicted.

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Charles Adelson. Adelson, a Florida dentist has been arrested on charges that he hired hit men eight years ago to kill his sister's ex-husband, a prominent law professor. Adelson is facing murder and other charges in the 2014 death of Florida State University law professor Daniel Markel. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Charles Adelson
Broward County Sheriff's Office/AP

At the time of the murder, Markel and Charles’s sister Wendi were involved in a bitter divorce. Adelson testified that his family had offered Markel a million dollars to allow Wendi to move back home to Miami with their two children.

Adelson’s ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua and hitmen Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison time for their roles in Markel’s murder. Magbanua and Rivera testified against Adelson last week.

After the verdict, Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman said the investigation into Markel’s death is ongoing and did not comment on whether any other members of the Adelson family could face charges in the future.

She expressed appreciation for the jury’s hard work amid the defense claims that Adelson was the victim of extortion. “I’m thrilled that justice prevailed and that the jury was able to see the truth through all their good efforts to block it.”