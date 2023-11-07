An Arizona golf course is under attack from a squadron of pig-like creatures

By Jack Bantock, CNN
4 minute read
Published 4:29 AM EST, Tue November 7, 2023
Pig-like javelina (also known as collared peccary or musk hog), have been ravaging the turf Seven Canyons golf club in Arizona in search of food. But they're not the only animals to have taken an interest in golf . <strong>Scroll through the photo gallery to see wild animals </strong><strong>on the world's golf courses</strong><strong>.</strong>
Pig-like javelina (also known as collared peccary or musk hog), have been ravaging the turf Seven Canyons golf club in Arizona in search of food. But they're not the only animals to have taken an interest in golf . Scroll through the photo gallery to see wild animals on the world's golf courses.
Emily Casey/emcaseyturf
After heavy flooding in the 1990s, six bull sharks crossed over from a nearby river into a lake at Carbrook Golf Club in Queensland, Australia, and remained at the course for almost 20 years.
After heavy flooding in the 1990s, six bull sharks crossed over from a nearby river into a lake at Carbrook Golf Club in Queensland, Australia, and remained at the course for almost 20 years.
Courtesy Scott Wagstaff
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.
An alligator crosses the sixth green during a practice round prior to the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
These zebras are grazing on the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kenya during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2022.
These zebras are grazing on the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in Kenya during the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2022.
Tristan Jones / ©LET 2022
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/golf/marlo-dog-lost-golf-ball-collection-tour-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Marlo the cavapoo</a> has helped owner Charles Jefferson gather over golf 6,000 balls from two courses around London.
Marlo the cavapoo has helped owner Charles Jefferson gather over golf 6,000 balls from two courses around London.
Robin Spring
Monkeys are seen on the seventh fairway during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Monkeys are seen on the seventh fairway during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
A giraffe crosses the first hole at dusk at the Leopard Creek Country Club Golf in Malelane, South Africa in 2004.
A giraffe crosses the first hole at dusk at the Leopard Creek Country Club Golf in Malelane, South Africa in 2004.
David Alexander/Getty Images
A moose walks across the 16th tee during "The Match" at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana in 2021.
A moose walks across the 16th tee during "The Match" at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana in 2021.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
A coatimundi is seen as Joseph Bramlet putts on the first green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
A coatimundi is seen as Joseph Bramlet putts on the first green during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the El Camaleon course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in 2021.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Geese waddle along the sixth hole at the Celtic Manor Resort as Jack Senior prepares to play his third shot during day one of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale in Newport, Wales in 2021.
Geese waddle along the sixth hole at the Celtic Manor Resort as Jack Senior prepares to play his third shot during day one of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale in Newport, Wales in 2021.
Warren Little/Getty Images
A kangaroo is seen during day one of the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic held at The Vines Resort and Country Club in Perth, Australia.
A kangaroo is seen during day one of the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic held at The Vines Resort and Country Club in Perth, Australia.
Ian Walton/Getty Images
Matthieu Pavon holes his putt as a stork watches on from behind the 17th green during the third round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Quarteira, Portugal in 2021.
Matthieu Pavon holes his putt as a stork watches on from behind the 17th green during the third round of the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Quarteira, Portugal in 2021.
Warren Little/Getty Images
Baboons cross a fairway during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa in 2016.
Baboons cross a fairway during day two of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player CC in Sun City, South Africa in 2016.
Warren Little/Getty Images
A cockerel is seen on the 15th tee during the second day of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca, Spain in 2021.
A cockerel is seen on the 15th tee during the second day of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final at T-Golf & Country Club in Mallorca, Spain in 2021.
Octavio Passos/Getty Images
When wild animals take to the golf course
CNN  — 

Growling, clacking teeth, the rumble of hooves – as night falls at one of the United States’ most scenic golf clubs, sinister noises reverberate off the red-rock canyon walls.

And when the Arizona sunshine breaks over Seven Canyons in the morning, the destruction is revealed. Sprawling mounds of ravaged turf blot the 7,000-yard course like open wounds, soil and grass strewn in all directions across otherwise pristine fairways.

The perpetrators? Javelina, a pig-like creature with raking canine teeth whose capacity for chaos in the town of Sedona has seen them become a viral sensation.

“When you come upon them and see them, it’s like The Tasmanian devil,” Seven Canyons general manager Dave Bisbee told CNN.

“There’s turf flying all over the place, there’s grunting, there’s fighting. For rather small creatures, they do a lot of damage.

“They can rototill some turf with those teeth … it is really disturbing when you see it.”

Squealing squadron

Pig-like, but not pigs. Javelina, also known as collared peccary or musk hogs, are members of the peccary family, a mammal species that originated in South America before venturing north into Arizona and other Southwestern states of the US.

With a white collar ringing gray-black fur, javelina typically grow three to four feet long and 19 inches tall, weighing in anywhere between 40 and 60 pounds, with a seven-and-a-half year average life span, according to the Arizona State Department of Game and Fish.

Common to desert areas yet adaptable to a range of habitats, they have a predominantly herbivorous diet of cacti, bulbs and other plants but will also eat garbage, insects and – fatefully for Seven Canyons staff – worms.

Story on Seven Canyons golf club in Arizona, who have been dealing with extensive damages from Javelina (also known as collared peccary or musk hog), who have been turning over the course turf in search of food. Interview with course general manager Dave Bisbee, with pictures provided by assistant superintendent Em Casey, who provided pictures.
A javelina at Seven Canyons golf course.
Emily Casey/emcaseyturf

Located at the base of the Vermilion Cliffs and encircled by the Coconino National Forest, the private course – with its nutrient-rich fairways and bountiful water hazards – presents an irresistible all-you-can-eat-and-drink buffet for a species looking to fatten up for winter.

Earthworms wriggling in the top few inches of grass are a particular delicacy for the javelina, which are not strictly nocturnal but are most active after dark. Consequently, 25 to 35-strong herds – also known as squadrons – churn up expanses of turf in search of a midnight snack.

It’s a greenkeeping nightmare exacerbated by an extra-hot, bone-dry summer in the Grand Canyon state. Though Bisbee has had to deal with the peccaries six or seven times in his two-decade stint at the club, “not a drop of rain” between May 20 and August 20 has seen javelina activity escalate in the period since.

Story on Seven Canyons golf club in Arizona, who have been dealing with extensive damages from Javelina (also known as collared peccary or musk hog), who have been turning over the course turf in search of food. Interview with course general manager Dave Bisbee, with pictures provided by assistant superintendent Em Casey, who provided pictures.
Seven Canyons is ringed by the Vermilion Cliffs.
Emily Casey/emcaseyturf

Downsides and upsides

Salvage efforts are akin to fixing an extra-large golf divot – turning the turf back over, applying some top dressing and finishing by seeding new grass into the existing turf.

Classified as a big-game species, it is illegal under state law to injure or kill javelina, “even if they are causing a problem,” with removal by the Arizona Game and Fish Department strictly a last resort. Most javelina do not survive forced relocation, the department said, often unable to find food, water, or shelter following separation from their herd, and prone to being killed by a predator.

A bull shark swims close to the edge of a lake at Carbrook course in January 2012.
A bull shark swims close to the edge of a lake at Carbrook course in January 2012.
Courtesy Scott Wagstaff

Six bull sharks inadvertently made their home on an Australian golf course. Then they vanished

As a result, not feeding the animals and keeping them out using fencing and walls are advized as ways to discourage their presence.

Beyond fencing, so far staff have banded together to plug the gaps as they appear, but it could be a nervy few weeks ahead. December signals the beginning of the non-growing season, effectively meaning the course will be stuck in whatever condition it’s in until springtime.

As falling temperatures push the worms deeper into the soil, edging them out of range of the javelina’s keen sense of smell, there is hope that Seven Canyons has endured the worst of the assault; yet financial scars will endure.

The club will have spent between $150,000 and $300,000 in labor costs by the time the javelinas back away, Bisbee estimates, with a further $50,000 to $75,000 spent on additional seed, turf growth blankets and other restorative equipment.

The javelina have proven to be expensive guests at Seven Canyons.
The javelina have proven to be expensive guests at Seven Canyons.
Emily Casey/emcaseyturf

Yet there has been some consolation to the chaos – viral fame.

Bisbee was locked in a board meeting on October 22 when his phone began buzzing incessantly in his pocket. He feared the worst after seeing the message from the course’s assistant superintendent, Emily Casey, sat atop the missed call notifications: “Oh my god. I’m so sorry.”

Hours earlier, Casey had posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) of the javelina’s latest dose of destruction. It was a mere 30 second clip – and by no means her first post of such damage – but it spread like wildfire.

By the time an incredulous Bisbee responded, the video had 1.4 million views. Three weeks later, it’s at 32.9 million and counting.

Head spinning after a plethora of interview requests, from National Geographic to the Wall Street Journal, Bisbee is left to ponder just why – at a course home to bear, coyotes and a range of other species – it’s the small pig-like creatures that have turned the eyes of the internet towards Seven Canyons.

“If we could figure that out, we’d be doing that every week,” Bisbee said, laughing.

“If anything this at least has put us in front of millions of people who didn’t know where Seven Canyons was.

“And they’re a little more educated on what javelina are!”

Related