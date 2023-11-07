CNN —

People magazine has named actor Patrick Dempsey this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Dempsey was revealed to be the new Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after audience members asked Dempsey, whose voice and face were concealed, questions to help narrow down his identity.

“I’m just happy they made a decision and that it was me this year,” Dempsey told Kimmel.

Dempsey went on to joke that his family found it funny when they found out about his new title, saying, “They laughed, quite hard. They’re like, ‘No, seriously, who is it?’”

As for how the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor reacted when he first heard the news, he told People in an interview published Tuesday that he was “completely shocked.”

“And then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” he said. “I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good.”

Dempsey is best known for playing Dr. Derek Shepherd on the long-running ABC drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

He stars as Italian race car driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming “Ferrari” biopic, out in December.

Dempsey takes on the title from Chris Evans, who was crowned the 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

When Kimmel asked Dempsey on Tuesday if Evans had called him yet to “concede,” Dempsey said they’ve yet to speak.

“I am hoping when I get off stage tonight that I’ll get a call,” he said.