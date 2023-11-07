CNN —

Plenty of memories are being shared in the wake of the death of Matthew Perry.

The “Friends” actor died in an apparent drowning accident at his Los Angeles home recently and the investigation continues into his cause of death, though law enforcement sources said there was no foul play suspected. He was 54.

Since then, people have been reminiscing about the star.

Lisa Cash was an actor who appeared on “Friends” during its fifth season in 1999. During an interview with TMZ she shared that while her role was as a flight attendant, that wasn’t what it was originally.

According to Cash she had initially been cast as a hotel worker who Perry’s character Chandler cheats with following a fight with Monica (played by Courteney Cox) after she has lunch with an ex, Richard (played by Tom Selleck).

“The scene was Chandler and Monica were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with Richard. Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service and I bring it up (to him) as a hotel worker,” Cash said. “We end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.”

Cash said the scene was rehearsed but “the day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive (Chandler) for cheating on Monica.”

“He was probably right!,” she said. “That would’ve changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

CNN has sought comment from Warner Bros. Television, which produced “Friends,” and like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.