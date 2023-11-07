CNN —

Hootie & the Blowfish fans mark your calendars: the feel-good pop rock band is hitting the road next year with the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour with the popular 1990s band will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The band hasn’t toured since reuniting in 2019.

Singer Darius Rucker, guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber and drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld have sold more than 25 million records worldwide as Hootie & the Blowfish since their debut album “Cracked Rear View” in 1994, according to the group’s site.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when ‘Cracked Rear View’ did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks … and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Hootie & the Blowfish went on hiatus in 2008 before coming back with a reunion tour in 2019. In the interim years, Rucker launched a successful solo country music career.

The 43-city tour kicks off on May 30 in Dallas and will run through September 28 in West Palm Beach. Concert venues for the tour will include stadiums such as Boston’s iconic Fenway Park with special guests Barenaked Ladies.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Visit the band’s site for more information.